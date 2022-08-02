Sector Gamma AS Purchases New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 1.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ITCI traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 6,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,919. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.