Sector Gamma AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.