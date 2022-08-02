Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

