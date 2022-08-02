Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 8.3%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 29,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 934,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMFR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $66,902.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sema4 by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Sema4 by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,284,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 349,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

