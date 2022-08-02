Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

DLTR opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

