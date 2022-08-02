Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

