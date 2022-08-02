Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,096 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

