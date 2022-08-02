Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

