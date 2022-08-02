Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 13,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,502. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

