Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,566. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

