Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $152.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

