SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

