SFE Investment Counsel Has $310,000 Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

