SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in 3M by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.