SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in 3M by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
3M stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
