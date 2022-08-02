SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,513 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

