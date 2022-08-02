Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 44,629 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period. LMP Capital and Income Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 86,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

