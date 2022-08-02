Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,446. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 15.78 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 18.66.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

