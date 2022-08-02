Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 44,027 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

