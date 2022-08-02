Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 347,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 255,452 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,792. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

