Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 86,037 BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 5,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

