Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 47,675 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,675 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund makes up 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,917. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.