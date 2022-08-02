Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

