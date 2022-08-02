Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declines By 31.3%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.