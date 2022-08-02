Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Decreases By 32.4%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ARCA biopharma

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 64,851 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $150,454.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,648.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $522,978 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.