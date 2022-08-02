Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 33.8%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 49,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

