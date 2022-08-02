Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 20.5%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

