Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 21.3%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Biglari Trading Down 0.3 %

BH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

