Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Grows By 36.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

