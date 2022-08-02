Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Declines By 30.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 1.4 %

BOUYY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.