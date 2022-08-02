Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Drops By 19.0%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cabot Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CBT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. 216,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.