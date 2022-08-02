Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Decreases By 25.0%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Chorus has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

