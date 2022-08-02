Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Decreases By 25.0%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Chorus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Chorus has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.
Chorus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chorus (CHRYY)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.