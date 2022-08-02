Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declines By 18.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.9972 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

