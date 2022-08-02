Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Declines By 20.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 20,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,315. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -1.66. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

