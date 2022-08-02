Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 19.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.