Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Decreases By 27.1%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 35,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.