Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreases By 30.4%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
