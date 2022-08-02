Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Drops By 28.4%

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 690,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Hemisphere Media Group

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 777,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 25,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,001. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

