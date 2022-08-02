Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Expands By 31.8%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

IEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 599,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -459.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

