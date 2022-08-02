Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Increases By 33.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

PSCU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $69.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.