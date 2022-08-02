Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Declines By 33.3%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.2 %
MEQYF stock opened at 95.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 91.05. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of 86.19 and a 1 year high of 116.12.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
