Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 33.2%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Manchester United stock remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 261,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Manchester United by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

