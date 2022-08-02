Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Drops By 24.5%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JMAC remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

