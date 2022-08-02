Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Increases By 50.0%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

