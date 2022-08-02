Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Increases By 50.0%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.22.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melcor Developments (MODVF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.