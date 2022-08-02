Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 31.8%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MBCN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

