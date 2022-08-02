Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Rises By 30.1%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of MNTSW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 13,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,333. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Momentus were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

