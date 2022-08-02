Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Decreases By 19.3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,527.0 days.

OUTFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.49) to €5.90 ($6.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

OUTFF stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

