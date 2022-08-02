Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declines By 20.6%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovintiv Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.