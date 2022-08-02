Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Grows By 20.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 787,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Recon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

