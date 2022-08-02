Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Grows By 20.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 787,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of Recon Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
