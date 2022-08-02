Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declines By 30.3%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

