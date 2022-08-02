Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Declines By 24.0%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SABRP traded up $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15. Sabre has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $160.84.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Read More
