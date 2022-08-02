Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Declines By 24.0%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABRP traded up $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15. Sabre has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $160.84.

Sabre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

About Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $3,421,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $4,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

